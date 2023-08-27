David Wagner – May 5, 1950 – August 24, 2023
A Memorial Service for Coolidge, Kansas resident, David Wagner will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Per David’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
David F. Wagner passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 with his loving wife, Sharon by his side, at the age of 73. He was born May 5, 1950 in Lamar, Colorado to Charles and Virginia Wagner of Holly, Colorado. He married Sharon Rice of Holly, Colorado, May 18, 1972, on Sharon’s high school graduation day.
David and Sharon lived in Holly, Colorado where David worked for the Holly CO-OP, Ark Valley Pump and Supply, and Prowers County Road and Bridge. They moved to Greeley, Colorado in 1976 where they both attended Aims Community College. After college, David worked for Ditch Cleaning Specialists of LaSalle, Colorado running heavy equipment.
In 2001 the couple moved back to the Holly area until 2013 when they built their home in Coolidge, Kansas and David went back to work for Prowers County Road and Bridge as a road grader operator.
David is survived by his wife, Sharon; siblings, Laurel Beranek of Lindon, Utah, Colin (Bobbie) Wagner of Craig, Colorado, Gayle Lirley of Lamar, Colorado, Muriel (Ron) Reitz of Holly, Colorado, and Mitch Wagner of Lamar, Colorado; sister-in-law, Connie Wagner of Maybell, Colorado; uncle, Vernon (Diana) Wagner of Great Bend, Kansas; father-in-law, JD Rice of Holly, Colorado; Sharon’s brothers and sisters, Bob (Jeannette) Rice of Longview, Texas, Mike (Janice) Rice of Cochise, Arizona, Bill Rice of Maywood, Nebraska, Jeanie (Leonard) Valdez of Ulysses, Kansas, Debbie (Mike) Miller of Holly, Colorado; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Wagner; brother, Daniel; brother-in-law, Gilbert Beranek; great niece, Taylor Jara; and mother-in-law, Naomi J. Rice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire & Ambulance, P.O. Box 352, Holly, Colorado, 81047. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
