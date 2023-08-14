Colorado State Conservation Board Manager Cindy Lair Named as Conservation Services Division Deputy Director
Russ Baldwin | Aug 14, 2023 | Comments 0
Broomfield, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) has named Cindy Lair as the Deputy Director for Conservation Services Division and Climate Resilience Specialist. In her new role, Lair will oversee the Agricultural Drought and Climate Resilience Office (ADCRO), which encompasses programs that focus on soil health as well as energy and water efficiency, along with numerous other duties to advance agriculture’s leadership in Colorado’s climate strategies.
“Cindy Lair has nearly two decades of experience with CDA as a strong advocate for conservation districts, soil health and water resilient agricultural practices. She has been integral to scaling CDA’s farmer- and rancher-led soil and climate work, and she is uniquely skilled to lead in this new role,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “Her strong partnerships with local conservation partners as well as other state and federal agencies will help us work together on a coordinated effort to strengthen Colorado’s role as a leader in soil health and resource conservation.”
Lair started at CDA working with the Colorado State Conservation Board in 2005 and over the course of her career she has worked to build strong relationships with producers and conservation experts across Colorado.
“I’m thrilled to lead such a knowledgeable and dedicated group of conservation professionals working to improve our soil, water, and environment,” said Cindy Lair, CDA’s Climate Resilience Specialist and Deputy Director of Conservation Services Division. “Our farmers and ranchers are the best caretakers of the land and I have enjoyed being part of offering more tools to help them improve water and soil resources. Together with our local, state, and federal partners, I look forward to expanding CDA’s innovative programs to support voluntary agricultural stewardship.”
As Deputy Director, Lair will lead the Department’s strategic planning for promoting climate resilience in Colorado’s agricultural communities and serve as a liaison to other state agencies working to meet Colorado’s climate goals. Lair will also oversee ADCRO, which focuses on several programs that help CDA accomplish its department priorities that center on expanding water-resilient agriculture and climate sustainability.
ADCRO includes programs such as soil health and the STAR Ranking Framework, Advancing Colorado’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ACRE3), and agricultural water policy. CDA’s focus on incentive-based, voluntary conservation programs has helped Colorado producers research and try various climate smart practices to see what works best on their land and for their operation. Lair was instrumental in securing a $25 million Climate Smart Commodities grant from the US Department of Agriculture that is helping expand the STAR Soil Health program to 300 producers across Colorado.
Additionally, Lair will continue to oversee the Colorado State Conservation Board and serve on the Colorado Natural and Working Lands Working Group for the US Climate Alliance. Lair also works on agricultural water quality and quantity issues, including salinity control and the PFAS Task Force.
Cindy Lair graduated from Colorado State University in Natural Resources Management and is an alumna of the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Class of 2014.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Environment • Featured
About the Author: