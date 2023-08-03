Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report Week Ending July 30, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Winter wheat harvest advanced quickly amid hot and dry conditions across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The U.S. Drought Monitor published on July 27 showed a decline in conditions, with 23 percent of the State experiencing abnormally dry conditions and 2 percent of the State rated in moderate drought, primarily in the San Luis Valley and western slope.
According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, most of the State experienced above average temperatures, with only a few isolated localities experiencing cooler than average temperatures last week. Areas within south-central and western counties realized temperatures more than six degrees above normal. Temperatures above 93 degrees were widespread across the State. East central counties experienced severe weather that brought isolated heavy rain and tornadoes. Pockets in a few counties received over 2 inches of moisture. Reports from the southwestern portion of the State noted conditions remained dry and precipitation was below the annual average to date in the Grand Valley.
Increased pressure from corn earworms reportedly damaged the sweet corn crop. A fire in Gunnison County reportedly reached over 1,300 acres by week’s end. In the San Luis Valley, barley matured quickly in the warm weather last week. Alfalfa remained in mostly good condition throughout the area and the second cutting made good progress. Pasture conditions continued to decline due to limited moisture. Potatoes were progressing well. The southeastern portion of the State continued to experience strong summer storms. A Baca County reporter noted high winds damaged grain bins and irrigation pivots. Isolated crop damage was also noted but was still being assessed. Corn and sorghum progress remained behind average in the area due to cooler than normal weather earlier in the season.
Second cutting alfalfa harvest made significant progress last week but still trailed normal pace, with 60 percent harvested, behind the 5-year average of 65 percent. Third cutting of alfalfa continued in eastern counties, with 10 percent reported as harvested. Barley progress across the State lagged the normal pace, with 97 percent headed and 65 percent colored, while harvest started on the western slope. Blooming in the dry edible bean crop progressed well last week, with 40 percent of the crop bloomed, behind the 5-year average of 57 percent.
Fifty-three percent of the corn crop has silked, behind the 5-year average of 68 percent. Corn doughed was reported at 2 percent. Winter wheat harvest progressed rapidly last week under warm weather, with 81 percent of the crop harvested by week’s end, trailing the previous year and 5-year average of 97 percent and 95 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 1 percent very short, 15 percent short, 76 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus.
Cattle death loss was 6 percent heavy, 50 percent average, and 44 percent light. Sheep death loss was, 95 percent average, and 5 percent light.
