Christella Torres – January 2, 1936 – August 20, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Aug 23, 2023 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Christella Torres will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Christella M. (Cortez) Torres was born January 2, 1936 to Rose (Vigil) and Gabriel Cortez. She passed away on August 20, 2023 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 87.
Christella is survived by her children, Patricia Torres, Carlos (Maureen) Torres, Julie Torres, Daniel Torres, Valerie (James) Pfingston, and Hope (Donald) Gonzales; grandchildren; Shantel (Brandon), Kayla (German), Matthew, Kristen, James Jr., Cameron and Victoria; great-grandchildren; Savanna, Briahna, Harlen, Danillo, Elias, Cruz, and Liam; siblings, Lola, Edward, JoAnn, Betty, and Gracie; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Felix Torres Jr.; siblings, Jimmy, Kiko, Mary Rose, Mike, Joseph, Oney, Connie, and Jackie.
To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
