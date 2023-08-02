Birth Announcements:  Moreno – Mungaray

Moreno

Keenan and Jalyssa Moreno of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Delilah Arielle Pickles Moreno at Prowers Medical Center on July 28, 2023 at 4:23pm with Dr. Korkis attending. Delilah weighed five pounds and ten ounces and was 18 ¼ inches in length at birth.  Children at Home:  Jasper, Flores, Asaria Barth Morena, Bently Barth Moreno and Grandparents: Lisa Flores, Jedidah Flores, Gabriel Leyva, Brandy Nichols and Leo Moreno.

Mungaray

Maira Mungaray and Isiah Martinez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Aidyn Troy Martinez-Mungaray at 1:51pm at Prowers Medical Center on July 24, 2023 with Dr. Cisneros attending.  Aidyn weighed five pounds and thirteen ounces and was 20 and ¼ inches at birth.  Children at Home:  Aiyanna Martinez.  Grandparents:  Tanya and Adam Martinez.

 

