Birth Announcements: Moreno – Mungaray
Russ Baldwin | Aug 02, 2023 | Comments 0
Moreno
Keenan and Jalyssa Moreno of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Delilah Arielle Pickles Moreno at Prowers Medical Center on July 28, 2023 at 4:23pm with Dr. Korkis attending. Delilah weighed five pounds and ten ounces and was 18 ¼ inches in length at birth. Children at Home: Jasper, Flores, Asaria Barth Morena, Bently Barth Moreno and Grandparents: Lisa Flores, Jedidah Flores, Gabriel Leyva, Brandy Nichols and Leo Moreno.
**********************************
Mungaray
Maira Mungaray and Isiah Martinez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Aidyn Troy Martinez-Mungaray at 1:51pm at Prowers Medical Center on July 24, 2023 with Dr. Cisneros attending. Aidyn weighed five pounds and thirteen ounces and was 20 and ¼ inches at birth. Children at Home: Aiyanna Martinez. Grandparents: Tanya and Adam Martinez.
Filed Under: Births
