Birth Announcement:  Terrazas Children

Aug 09, 2023

 

Christina Mares and Jesus Terrazas Magallanes Jr. of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Ximena Nayeli Terrazas and son, Alejandro Giovanni Terrazas at 1:37am and 1:42am respectively at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 with Dr. Korkis attending.  Ximena weighed five pounds and fourteen ounces and was 18 ¾ inches at birth and Alejandro weighed seven pounds and fourteen ounces and was 21 ½ inches in length at birth.  Children at home:  Miyah Hernandez and Gabriela Terrezas.  Grandparents:  Machelle Mares, Yadi and Jesus Terrazas.

