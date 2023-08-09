Birth Announcement: Terrazas Children
Russ Baldwin | Aug 09, 2023 | Comments 0
Christina Mares and Jesus Terrazas Magallanes Jr. of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Ximena Nayeli Terrazas and son, Alejandro Giovanni Terrazas at 1:37am and 1:42am respectively at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 with Dr. Korkis attending. Ximena weighed five pounds and fourteen ounces and was 18 ¾ inches at birth and Alejandro weighed seven pounds and fourteen ounces and was 21 ½ inches in length at birth. Children at home: Miyah Hernandez and Gabriela Terrezas. Grandparents: Machelle Mares, Yadi and Jesus Terrazas.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: