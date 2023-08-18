Biggest DUI Enforcement of Summer Begins August 16
Russ Baldwin | Aug 18, 2023 | Comments 0
August 15, 2023 – Statewide Safety News – DUI enforcement periods have seen 3,025 arrests this year
Statewide — Holiday weekends and the end of summer are for fun and relaxation, not a DUI citation. As the sun sets on the summer season, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies are conducting the Labor Day Crackdown enforcement period from Aug. 16 through Sept. 6 to keep Colorado roads safe. Spanning 21 days, this is the biggest DUI enforcement campaign of the summer. Over 70 law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in the crackdown.
DUI enforcement periods, which include increased patrols and checkpoints, have seen 3,025 arrests this year. There were 694 arrests during the same Labor Day enforcement period last year. The recent Summer Strikeout enforcement period, which ended on July 19, concluded with 190 arrests. Additionally, as of Aug. 1, there have been 119 fatalities involving an impaired driver so far this year.
“As we head into the final days of summer, make a plan before you head out. Boating? Sober ride. Barbeque? Sober ride. Pool party? Sober ride,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Labor Day may be the last holiday weekend of the summer season, but don’t make it your last holiday forever.”
Filed Under: Featured • Health • Holiday • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Public Safety • State • Tourism • Transportation
About the Author: