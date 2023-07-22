Roye William Fulton, Sr. – March 15, 1939 – July 20, 2023
A memorial service for former Kendall, Kansas resident currently of Las Animas, Colorado will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Hasty Firehouse in Hasty, Colorado.
Per Roye’s request cremation will take place.
Roye was born on March 15, 1939 at Las Animas, Colorado to Marshall Evan and Alta Eldora (Hardy) Fulton and passed away on July 20, 2023 at the Bent County Nursing Home with his family by his side at the age of 84.
Roye Married Janis (Miller) Fulton on August 18, 1961 in Las Animas, Colorado and to this union five children were born, Roye Jr., Betty, Patty, Tammy and Jenny. During his life Roye worked on ranches, the feed yards and the sale barn.
He is preceded in death by his wife Janis Fulton, his parents and step mother Goldie Ioan Fulton, his brothers Jimmy Fulton, Francis Fulton, Marshall Fulton and his sister Betty Fulton.
Roye is survived by his children Roye (Lisa Laughlin) Fulton, Jr., Betty (Jack) Garrison, Patty (Louis) Patterson, Tammy (Gary) McIntyre and Jenny Fulton, twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren with one on the way as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
