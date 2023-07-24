Musgrave and Shoemaker Appointed to Colorado Beef Council Board of Directors
Russ Baldwin | Jul 24, 2023 | Comments 0
ENGLEWOOD, CO (July 18, 2023) – The Colorado Beef Council (CBC) announces new appointments to their Board of Directors, Kris Musgrave and Joanie Shoemaker. Both Colorado livestock and meat industry experts were appointed to their positions by Governor Jared Polis. As Kris and Joanie serve their respective 4-year terms on CBC’s board, they will direct state Beef Checkoff investments in research, promotion and education programs – all in order to increase demand for beef.
Musgrave will be joining the board as a marketing representative. He brings with him extensive experience in the beef industry in Colorado. As a native Colorado rancher, his accomplishments in beef production, processing and marketing have helped develop local marketing channels. Musgrave is a dedicated business owner who attributes his success to his commitment to the industry.
“The Colorado Beef Council does so much for the beef industry and ranching communities within the state. I look forward to doing my part and contributing to the success of such a dynamic industry” said Musgrave, who owns Stagecoach Meat Company, LLC.
Joanie Shoemaker, a native Coloradoan and cattle rancher, is joining CBC for her second term on the board. Shoemaker continues to sit on the board of directors as a marketing representative and additionally serves as CBC’s Secretary/Treasurer. She brings with her a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. Along with her family, Shoemaker is a cattle producer and owns Bunk House Burgers in Canyon City, CO. Joanie also serves in several leadership roles with the Colorado CattleWomen’s Association. The industry is lucky to benefit from her expertise and leadership experience.
“Our appointed board members represent each segment of the beef industry and provide valuable insights into consumer marketing. They are the industry’s representatives on the design and execution of Checkoff programs throughout Colorado,” says Todd Inglee, CBC Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have such knowledgeable and experienced board members to guide what we do.”
CBC would like to extend its gratitude to Robbie LeValley. Robbie is stepping down after serving the maximum two term limit (8 years), as a CBC Board Member. Her extensive experience in meat marketing and meat science, along with her leadership skills, has made her time as a board member extremely impactful. Robbie’s extensive state and national leadership experience added to the long list of valuable contributions she made during her service.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: