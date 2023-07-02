Lamar Library Provides Summertime Fun with Foam
Foam, gobs of the fluffy stuff was streaming through the air this past Friday afternoon, June 30th at Bi-Centennial Park in Lamar offering a fun treat for area kids.
A Foam on the Range party was held for dozens of youngsters, from early teens to toddlers who got to run through, dig in to, skip around, boogie down and just enjoy an hour of really clean fun with the foam cannon from Ann Lincoln Entertainment. Lest anyone had any worries about personal or environmental impact, Lincoln’s information sheet specifically noted that the solution is clean, fresh, biodegradable and hypo-allergenic foam and evaporates rather quickly or just blows away on the breeze.
Everyone got a chance to take a cannon blast at one point during the free, hour-long event, geared to let the kids have a unique summer experience. The Friday before, the Lamar Library provided a water day where kids at the park could enjoy themselves with several outdoor water toys, from slip and slides to water arches and an inflatable dinosaur.
The Trailblazers Theater Group has been in rehearsal for the past month, preparing for the late July presentation of Alice in Wonderland with three showings at the Cultural Events Center on Friday and Saturday evenings, July 28th and 29th and a 2pm matinee on Sunday, July 30th.
