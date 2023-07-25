Council Moves Forward on City Comprehensive Plan
The Lamar City Council awarded a contract to Ayres Associates/Bohannan Huston, consultants who will complete a review of the City of Lamar’s Comprehensive Plan Update. The city received a $150,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs to complete the update and the city is required an equal match. $400,000 had been budgeted for the project. Some project criteria include several community outreach surveys with a review of each draft resulting from the study. Prowers County is conducting a similar project for its Master Plan and Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin and City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz, discussed the possibility of pooling resources for similar outcomes. Schwartz stated the county’s plan is dedicated to code reviews and the Land Use Board is spearheading much of that project. As such, the company the county is selecting has more expertise in that area, but both entities should be able to achieve some level of coordination. The city’s agreement was contingent on approval from the City Treasurer, Attorney and Administrator.
Several future events were detailed by Administrator, Rob Evans, including the return of the LPI Corporate Cup for a third year of competition at various city sites. Activities begin August 3rd and wind up with a full day on Sunday, August 5th. The Friends of the Lamar Library will have their monthly book sale Friday and Saturday, August 4th and 5th from 9am to 1pm. The Trailblazers Theater will present, “Alice in Wonderland” this Friday and Saturday, July 28th and 29th at the Cultural Events Center at 7pm and a Sunday matinee will be held at 2pm. The annual Sand and Sage Round-Up, Fair and Rodeo runs from August 5th to the 12th with a 10am parade on August 12th.
August 14th was set for the required public hearing for a special events permit requested by the Sand and Sage Round-Up fair board. Plans call for a beer garden to accompany an event to benefit the DuVall family on Saturday, September 2ndfrom 4pm to midnight at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. The DuValls lost almost all their farm and family possessions when their property was struck by a tornado near Granada earlier this month.
In order for the city to quality for any future GoCO grants, a new Recreation Master Plan must be submitted to replace the one completed in 2014. GoCO offers a grant funding to help offset the costs of a consultant to complete the plan. The council authorized the application which must be submitted by September 7th for consideration. Newly hired Parks and Recreation Director, Anthony LaTour, said the study can be linked to the city’s master plan. Treasurer Schwartz added that the 2014 recreation study was more geared to conceptual projects with an emphasis on youth activities. LaTour said the new plan should include a segment devoted to financial sustainability to achieve long-term financing goals for a larger scale of work as well as to be able to afford additional employees to maintain future development. Schwartz added the new plan will encompass all age groups in the city for more diversified offerings.
The council approved an addendum to its agreement with financial consultant James Cisneros who is seeking Tribal Nation funding for economic development within Prowers County. The addendum will cover his costs for pre-approved travel expenses with a $5,000 cap to cover travel, meals, lodging and so forth.
Rinda Emick was approved to replace Jim Larrick’s term on the city’s appointment and appeals board ending July 2026. Emick has experience in realtor marketing and holds a real estate license. Palle Day-Jensen’s term ended this month and was approved for a new, five-year term expiring in July 2028.
The council, approved on first reading, an ordinance rezoning a tract of land at 700 East Parmenter and Division Streets. Ivor Hill requested the zoning change from M-H to R-2. Hill intends to develop the property with one single family residence and nine other structures each containing two townhomes to be located in a gated community, minus the single-family unit which will be rebuilt to reflect the style of the planned duplexes. Hill recently held a soft opening for his remodeled house at 710 West Olive Street, the former homeless shelter which has been vacant for several years. “We’ve constructed a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-story house with a rear deck and carport which is currently on offer and viewing is available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he told the council as he outlined his plans for future housing development in the city. Another one-story duplex will be built on South 11th Street, around the corner from the West Olive House, but these are initial plans at this point. Hill has several projects underway in Pueblo and Canon City and once that has been completed, he said he’ll be able to start work on the gated community in about a year at this point.
The council went into executive session to discuss personnel matters pertaining to refinements to the City Administrator’s contract under CRS 24-6-402(4)(f) and in a separate matter, minus councilman Brent Bates, to receive legal advice on election and Tabor tax questions under CRS 24-6-402(4)(b).
