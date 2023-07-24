Acting Ugly Behind the Wheel
Aggressive driving tops CSP’s human factor list in lane violation crashes.
(COLO) – In 2022, Colorado lost 754 lives in traffic crashes, the most roadway deaths the state has seen in 41 years. One of the top causal factors for injury and fatal crashes across the state is lane violations, increasing annually since 2019. Looking back at 2019 there were 450 fatal and injury crashes investigated by troopers while last year (2022) there were 635.
When a driver commits a lane violation that leads to a crash, investigators also attempt to determine what human factor contributed to the violation, when possible. Looking at 2022 lane violation injury and fatal crashes, Colorado State Patrol crash investigators determined the top five human factors to be:
Aggressive Driving/including excessive speed – 157
Driver Inexperience – 135
Daydreaming – 104
Distracted Driving – 101
Driver asleep or fatigued – 98
“Frustration, impatience, anger…these emotions can result in some ugly and high-risk behaviors when behind the wheel,” stated Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Do you speed, tailgate, weave between lanes or pass without a turn signal? If so, stop. These behaviors are increasing, and it’s up to all of us to keep our cool and steer clear of aggressive drivers.”
If you encounter an aggressive driver that is putting other motorists at risk, the aggressive driver should be avoided by getting out of the way, not making eye contact, or giving any indication of disapproval of their driving behavior. Contact the CSP as soon as is safely possible by calling *CSP (*277) and be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the aggressive driving behavior being demonstrated.
Troopers continue to take a low-tolerance approach to the top fatal crash factors, including lane violations while launching a yearlong campaign called “Drive Safe.” This campaign reminds people to control their lane position based on their current driving environment.
