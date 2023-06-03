Tragic End for Missing Child Search in Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Jun 03, 2023 | Comments 0
On Saturday, June 03, 2023, at approximately 1307 hours, Prowers County Dispatch received a report a small child was missing from a residence in Lamar, Colorado. Lamar Police Department, Lamar Fire and Ambulance Service, Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, Prowers Rural Fire, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Wildlife Officers, Colorado State Patrol, and numerous area citizens assisted in a general search for the missing child.
At approximately 1530 hours, the child was located and transported to the Prowers Medical Center, where the child was pronounced deceased. While the investigation is only preliminary, the death appears to be accidental in nature. A full investigation by the Lamar Police Department and Prowers County Coroner’s Office is underway.
Due to the circumstances and out of respect for the family, no identifying information will be provided at this time. Further information may be released when the investigation is completed.
