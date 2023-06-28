Town of Bristol Improvements Board Announces Grant Award
Russ Baldwin | Jun 28, 2023 | Comments 0
We are thrilled to share that we are one of 310 grantees selected to receive a 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant from @AARPLivableCommunities and AARP Colorado!
We are incredibly proud that AARP selected us for this additional investment to make Bristol, Colorado more livable for residents of all ages.
Through this grant we will install an art and solar garden pergola array with featured showcase artwork that visually stimulates and educates, while providing clean long-term sustainable eco-friendly solar energy for the new vibrant outdoor space (Funded in part by a 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grant) and center in Bristol Colorado.
Join @AARPLivableCommunities later today June 28th, at 2 p.m. ET for the to learn more about this year’s funded projects, hear live interviews from grantees in their community, and more! www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge
The AARP Community Challenge is a grant program to make tangible improvements in communities that jump-start long-term change. It is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.
THANK YOU AARP COMMUNITY CHALLENGE and AARP COLORADO for SUPPORTING PROJECTS in RURAL COMMUNITIES!
To learn more, visit
http://www.aarp.org/Livable
Rodney Carr
Chairperson
Town of Bristol Improvements Board
101 South Labelle Avenue
Bristol, Colorado 81047
(303) 919-5547
Facebook: Town of Bristol Improvements Board
EIN: 38-4122082
Filed Under: Economy • Education • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: