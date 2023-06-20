Stella Mae Prosser – May 27, 1940 – June 19, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jun 20, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Stella Mae Prosser will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Stella was born on May 27, 1940 at Lamar, Colorado to William Wallace and Idona (Petersen) Thompson and passed away on June 19, 2023 at the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Home in Eads, Colorado at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother William H. Thompson.
Stella is survived by her children Andrew (Robin) Prosser of Wiley, CO and Anna (Blake) Carere of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Haleigh Prosser, Max Carere and Carson Carere as well as numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: