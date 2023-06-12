PMC New Beginnings Birthing Center Grand Re-opening
Russ Baldwin | Jun 12, 2023
The New Beginnings Birth Center at Prowers Medical Center resumed operations on February 27, 2023 after having been closed for 16 months due to the medical impact of the pandemic, according to Chief Executive Officer, Karen Bryant.
Bryant, hospital staff, board members and representatives from the community were present for the June 7th event which was highlighted by Susan Selker, interim manager of the birthing center. “We opened on February 27th and by the next day, we had our first delivery. She was waiting for us,” remarked Selker who noted that two dozen families had made use of the Center over the past 14 weeks and over 100 women and children had made use of the inpatient and outpatient facilities.
Selker noted that more than a dozen different hospital departments were responsible for their contributions and hard work to return the birthing center to everyday operations.
