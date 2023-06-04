Mickey Watson – March 25, 1961 – May 30, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jun 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Mickey Watson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Rosary will be held prior to the Mass, at 9:30 a.m.
Mickey David Watson was born on March 25, 1961 in Elkhart, Kansas to Jack and Wanda (Pollart) Watson. He passed away on May 30, 2023 at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 62.
Mickey was named after the great baseball player, Mickey Mantle. Mickey enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved animals, especially dogs with his favorite breed being Australian Shepherds. He often kept busy with yard work and caring for his Grandma Pollart’s animals, including goats and donkeys. Mickey inherited his Grandpa Pollart’s artistic abilities and was gifted at drawing. In high school, he played football, basketball, and was a member of the marching and jazz band. He excelled in FFA, attending the Denver Stock Show and taking top honors in welding.
After high school, Mickey worked at a feedlot in Syracuse where he drove a feed truck and helped in the vet department caring for sick animals. He was a truck driver for Z-Best Inc. of Lamar and worked as a welder at Neoplan and Teeter Irrigation. Mickey was later employed at Big R Lamar and was a flagman for highway construction work. He was a proud member of the Miami Indian Tribe of Oklahoma, attending several of their powwows. Mickey was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Mickey is survived by his parents, Jack and Wanda Watson; sisters, Cherie (Matt) Long and Brenda Sicklebower; brothers, Rick (Sam) Watson and Greg (Tara) Watson; 13 nieces and nephews; 22 great nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ross and Josephine Watson and maternal grandparents, Richard and Berniece Pollart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Josephine Goodboo Watson Memorial Book Scholarship or Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: