Mary Lou Garcia – February 15, 1950 – May 13, 2023
A graveside service for Greeley, Colorado resident, Mary Lou Garcia will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Riverside Cemetery with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s. as celebrant.
Mary lived in Lamar, Colorado until she moved to Greeley in 2018 with her brother Victor until she passed away in May 2023.
Per Mary’s request cremation has taken place.
Mary was born on February 15, 1950 in Lamar, Colorado to Antonia Gonzales and Richard Garcia and passed away on May 13, 2023 at Broadview Health and Rehabilitation in Greeley, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 73.
She is preceded in death by her significant other John VanBuskirk, her parents Antonia and Juan Gonzales and her maternal grandparents Camillio and Manuela Chavarria.
Mary is survived by her brothers John Gonzales of Lamar, CO, Raymond (Tammy) Gonzales of Pueblo, CO, Victor (Valorie) Gonzales of Greeley, CO and Nick (Linda) Gonzales of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.
