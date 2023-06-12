Larry D. Michael – June 16, 1947 – June 8, 2023
A graveside memorial service for longtime Eads, Colorado resident, Larry D. Michael will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Haswell Cemetery in Haswell, Colorado with Pastor Mark Imel of the Eads First Christian Church officiating.
Larry was born on June 16, 1947 at Hays, Kansas to Ross Douglas and Mildred Fern (Wilcox) Michael and passed away on June 8, 2023 at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital with his family by his side at the age of 75.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Dyson Rusher and siblings Carol Griffey and Shirley Britt.
Larry is survived by his children Brett (Stephanie) Rusher of McLaughlin, SD, Jodi (Darrell) Stolzenberger of Eads, CO and Bart Michael of Wiley, CO; grandchildren Callie (Jarrod) Leoffler, Molly (Jonathan) Stolzenberger, Chase Stolzenberger, Aidan Michael and Ty Michael and great-grandchildren Shadry and Lanham Leoffler. He is also survived by his brother Leroy Michael of Frederick, CO and Gail Voss of Eads, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
