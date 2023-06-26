Lamar Hosts Great Race Lunch Break this Saturday
Russ Baldwin | Jun 26, 2023 | Comments 0
Over one hundred cars and drivers will converge on Lamar this Saturday, July 1st, as one of the final stops in a 2,300 mile Great Race. Established over 40 years ago, the race features some of the country’s finest antique automobiles of every make and model. Racers won’t have much time to spend in town, but the stopover will present an opportunity to showcase Lamar’s hospitality to several hundred contestants.
The Race began in St. Augustine, Florida on June 24th and after an overnight on July 1st in Pueblo, the final leg will have the cars wind up on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs on July 2nd
The 9-day, 2,300-mile adventure will travel to 19 cities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado.
The Great Race is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret check points along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late. As in golf, the lowest score wins.
Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators will be able to visit with the participants and to look at the cars for several hours. It is common for kids to climb in the cars for a first-hand look. Cars will be lined up at the Enchanted Forest for viewing and local residents need to be mindful of increased traffic in the vicinity of the Lamar Chamber/Welcome Center parking lot and adjacent streets.
Lamar’s schedule calls for arrival ceremonies to begin with the first cars at approximately 11am with lunches open to the participants at 11:30. Local vendors will be on hand for the general public. Some downtown businesses are putting on a Sizzling Summer sale and vendors will be on hand at Brew Unto Others, The Wash Spott and potentially, the Pocket Park. Food trucks will be on 4th Street, according to Lamar Chamber President, Melonee Marcum. Local merchants are asked to decorate windows with red-white and blue bunting for the event and July 4th observance. The last car is expected to be back on the road by 2:30pm. Lamar was host to another Great Race event, in 2006, also on July 1st.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Featured
About the Author: