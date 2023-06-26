Kids at Play and Work in Summer Fun Events
Russ Baldwin | Jun 26, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar youngsters enjoyed themselves this past Friday, June 23rd, either at play at Centennial Park with fun time with water, hosted by the Lamar Library. Youngsters had the opportunity to run and glide on several slip and sides, play with an inflatable dinosaur and run through a water archway between 10 and 11am. The library also featured an assortment of frozen pops for everyone to enjoy.
Another outdoor activity is set for this coming Friday afternoon, June 30th with a free, one-hour foam party between 2and 3pm also at Centennial Park. Kids can enjoy a giant dance party/bubble bath playground by Ann Lincoln Entertainment. There’s music and what’s billed as a top-of-the-line foam cannon to make clean, fresh, biodegradable and hypo-allergenic foam that requires no clean up. Wear your swimsuit and you may want to bring a pair of goggles if you get blasted by the non-toxic soap.
One-Step Up kids were enjoying themselves at the HOPE Center community garden on North 10th and Maple Streets Friday morning. Members of the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office donated their time and energy to various activities including, garden weeding, hanging bird houses painted by One-Step Up students and developing Monarch butterfly feeders for this summer and setting up humming bird feeders as well.
Emily Nieschburg of One Step Up said the area will become a haven for the Monarchs during their annual migratory journey around Lamar which has been designated as a Monarch City several years ago. “We’ve purchased a lot of milkweed and Zinnias for planting and some 70 Lamar residents have volunteered to host the plantings at their homes, she explained.
Nieschburg complimented Byron Hall for all his efforts in cutting and constructing the birdhouses for the students. She said Jeremy Cooper is assisting with an artwork project that will showcase the garden for local residents and anyone who drives by. She added that the intent for a lot of work is to develop a lot of produce that can be sold at the Lamar Chamber’s monthly Farmers Market with the next one scheduled for Saturday, July 15th at the Enchanted Forest.
