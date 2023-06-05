Kenneth “Ken” Cullen – April 16, 1946 – June 3, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jun 05, 2023 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Kenneth Cullen, affectionately known to his family and friends as Ken, will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held prior at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Ken will be held from 3:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ken was born on April 16, 1946 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to James Joseph and Frances Margaret (Pittullo) Cullen II and passed away on June 3, 2023 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James II and Frances Cullen and his brother James Cullen III.
Ken is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Cullen of the family home Lamar, sons Brian (Tykiera) Cullen of Yuma, CO and Michael Cullen and Shanda Walker of Hugoton, KS, granddaughters Olivia and Grace Cullen and his siblings, Jerold (Judy) Cullen of Wichita, KS, John (Carol) Cullen of Pueblo, CO, Michael Cullen of Lawrence, KS, Pat (Pam) Cullen of North Platte, NE, Chris (Sylvia) Cullen of Pueblo, CO, Enid (Kevin) Kozlowski of Madison, FL, Mary Ann (Fred) Gillig of Kiowa, KS, Katie (Jim) Homolka of Holyrood, KS and Elizabeth Cullen of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Patricia Rogers of Pueblo, CO as well as numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
