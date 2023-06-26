Jesse Andrade – October 14, 1942 – June 25, 2023
A Funeral Mass for lifelong Lamar resident Jesse Andrade will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonard Ayuyao’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30 AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
Visitation for Jesse will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Jesse was born on October 14, 1942 at Lamar, Colorado to Vicente and Josephine (Melgoza) Andrade and passed away on June 25, 2023 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 80.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Angel Andrade, Roger Andrade, Frank Andrade, Lupe Andrade, Vicente Andrade, Jr., Eddie Andrade, Mary Montez, Rosie Garia and Dora Ortiz.
Jesse is survived by his wife Vickie Andrade of the family home in Lamar, children Jesse Andrade, Jr.of Denver, CO, Angela Garcia and Ray (Patty) Andrade all of Garden City, KS, Dede McDonald of Arkansas City, KS, grandchildren Marissa Hanson, Trista Hanson, Tristin McDonald, Aaron McDonald, April Andrade and Tito Mendiaz, He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Emmitt Ortiz Hanson, Liam Ortiz Hanson and Emma Ortiz Hanson, and his siblings Paul Andrade of Denver, CO and Gloria (John) Gallegos of Thornton, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
