Helen Mary Martinez – February 27, 1933 – June 8, 2023
Private family services for lifelong Las Animas, Colorado resident, Helen Martinez will be held.
Helen Mary Martinez was born to Juan B. and Jesusita Chavez Martinez on February 27, 1933, in Las Animas, Colorado. She passed away June 8, 2023, in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 90.
Helen was born and raised in Las Animas, Colorado. She often talked about her childhood and considered herself a tomboy. Helen helped her dad chop wood, work in the fields, and do many of the chores. She was employed at Bent County Nursing Home, retiring after 21 years. After retiring she cared of her lifelong friend, Kathleen Tombaugh and her family members. Helen enjoyed making afghans of every type you could imagine. Crocheting, cooking and tortilla making, were other favorite activities while her doors were always open to anyone hungry and in need. Helen lived a long, happy, and healthy life in her home, surrounded by family.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Susie Holguin of Las Animas, Colorado, Elizabeth (William) Martinez, Kathy Nevarez Maestas (Daniel) of Las Animas, Colorado; sons, David Martinez of Las Animas, Colorado and Pete Martinez Jr. (Frances) of Mora, New Mexico; sister; Gloria Gonzales of Albuquerque, New Mexico; loving daughter-in-law; Rose Martinez of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 9 grandchildren; Cherie, Chantal, April, Sarah, Steven, Gabriel, Conrado, Andres, and James; fourteen great grandchildren; Annie, Alexis, Josh, Nolan, Vincent, Mack, Conrado Jr., Enrique, Pablo, Zadrian, Benjamin, Adisai, Anthony, and Kathyrn; great-great grandchildren; Zach, Dax and Mayvann; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Juan B. Martinez and Jesusita Martinez; brother, Thomas Martinez; and sister, Cecilia Ortega; great granddaughter; Shmae Liz Sauceda; great grandson; Manuel James Navarrette III; sons, Frankie Martinez, John Mark Martinez, and Paul Fermin Nevarez; and daughter, Linda May Sauceda.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
