Emicks Receive Funding for Norjune Apartment Complex
Russ Baldwin | Jun 28, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority voted to award Niel and Rinda Emick $20,000 towards the renovation of the Norjune Apartment building at 210 West Elm Street during its June 26th meeting. The funding was awarded under the ‘Ready to Rent’ provisions by the LRA. The Emick’s can also qualify at a later date for funding for façade work to the building up to 20% of the total costs of their project or $20,000, whichever is reached first. The entire project is estimated in the neighborhood of $500,000.
The couple detailed their plans to renovate the two-story building, built in 1922, into a modern four apartment complex featuring two bedrooms each as well as a complete overhaul of the infrastructure. “We expect to have the work done by this fall,” explained Niel Emick, adding, “We’ve been taking out several tons of metal, mostly in pipework as well as every radiator in the place.” HVAC will be installed in a couple of weeks, Atmos Energy just completed installing new lines and to date, new water lines, a new roof and interior woodwork has been installed. Emick said he’s using a new type of spray façade to cover a multitude of micro-cracks in the original exterior surface.
Parking may be an issue for future residents as with four apartments, there is an expectation of at least eight vehicles which will require some room. Niel Emick said he’s been in contact with some nearby businesses which may lease some space, although there is available public parking along 5th and 6th Streets and on West Elm near the post office.
Rinda Emick said she is searching for any historical information regarding the building, which was built with communal bathrooms on each floor. She added that the name came from Norris and June Berry who were the original owners.
