CROP PRODUCTION – JUNE 1, 2023

COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS:
Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of June 1, 2023, is forecast at 52.80 million bushels, according to the June 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 7 percent from the May 1 forecast and is 48 percent above the 35.75-million-bushel crop produced last year.
Estimated harvested area, at 1.65 million acres, is unchanged from May 1 but is 220,000 acres more than the 1.43 million acres harvested in 2022. As of June 1, the average yield is forecast at 32.0 bushels per acre, 2.0 bushels per acre above the May 1 forecast and 7.0 bushels per acre above last year’s final yield.
As of June 4, Colorado’s winter wheat crop condition was rated 8 percent very poor, 22 percent poor, 27 percent fair, 38 percent good, and 5 percent excellent, compared with 31 percent very poor, 24 percent poor, 26 percent fair, and 19 percent good last year. Sixty-eight percent of the winter wheat crop was at or beyond the headed stage.
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.14 billion bushels, up 1 percent from the May 1 forecast and up 3 percent from 2022. As of June 1, the United States yield is forecast at 44.9 bushels per acre, up 0.2 bushel from last month but down 2.1 bushels from last year’s average yield of 47.0 bushels per acre. Hard Red Winter production, at 525 million bushels, is up 2 percent last month. Soft Red Winter, at 402 million bushels, is down 1 percent from the May forecast. White Winter, at 209 million bushels, is down 1 percent from last month. Of the White Winter production, 10.3 million bushels are Hard White and 199 million bushels are Soft White.
