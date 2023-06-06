Colorado Crop Progress & Condition, Week Ending June, 4, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Another week of above average moisture across the State continued to improve crop conditions and harvest outlook, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data, much of the State received over half an inch of moisture, and accumulations exceeding 2 inches were prevalent in many northern and eastern counties. The U.S. Drought Monitor for June 1 showed continued week-to-week improvement across the State. Roughly 24 percent of the State was reported in some drought category, down from 28 percent last week, and down from 99 percent a year ago. For the first time since July 2022, no portion of the State was under exceptional drought conditions. Cooler than average temperatures and widespread rainstorms were prevalent last week. Reports from the San Luis Valley noted range and pasture conditions were good. Weather in the district was ideal for barley growth and the crop outlook was very good.
Elsewhere, reporter comments from Washington and Yuma Counties indicated that recent rainfall in the area improved conditions greatly. Several northeastern counties received more than an inch of moisture last week, with isolated areas receiving more than three inches. Drought conditions in Baca County continued to improve, with roughly 10 percent of the county in extreme drought, compared to 28 percent the previous week. Reporters from the county stated the recent rainfall had been beneficial to soil moisture and improved the corn crop outlook, but most of the winter wheat crop was previously abandoned. As of June 4, snowpack in Colorado was 195 percent measured as a percent of median snowfall according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA. Southwest and San Luis Valley snowpack were 452 and 116 percent of the median, respectively.
Corn planting was almost complete across the State but emergence continued to trail the previous year and 5-year average, with 94 percent of the crop planted and 55 percent emerged. Growers across the State progressed dry edible bean planting quickly last week, with 53 percent of the crop planted, significantly ahead of the 5-year average of 28 percent. Planting of the sorghum crop on the eastern portion of the State progressed well last week, with 38 percent of the crop planted, ahead of the previous year of 29 percent, but behind the 5-year average of 41 percent planted. In the San Luis Valley, 95 percent of the intended potato acreage had been planted, which continued to trail the 5-year average. Potato emergence at 15 percent complete fell significantly behind the 5-year average of 31 percent.
Planting of the sunflower crop advanced quickly, with 36 percent of the intended acreage planted, ahead of the 5-year average of 26 percent. Statewide, 43 percent of the winter wheat crop was reported in good to excellent condition, compared with 32 percent last week, 19 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 49 percent. Condition ratings in East Central Colorado, where the largest portion of the winter wheat crop is produced, were mostly fair to good. Stored feed supplies were rated 13 percent very short, 19 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 25 percent average, and 74 percent light. Sheep death loss was 29 percent average and 71 percent light.
