Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Week Ending June 11, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jun 14, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Another week of rainstorms across the eastern portion State continued to improve soil moisture and crop conditions, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data, most of the eastern portion of the State received over half an inch of moisture, with portions of Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties accumulating more than five inches of rain. The U.S. Drought Monitor published on June 8 showed continued week-to-week improvement across the State. Roughly 17 percent of the State was reported in some drought category, down from 24 percent last week, and down from 99 percent a year ago. For the first time since April 2020, no portion of the State was under extreme drought conditions. Cooler than average temperatures were widespread last week, with areas of Las Animas County experiencing temperatures more than six degrees below average. Reports from the San Luis Valley noted pasture conditions are improving and livestock are in good condition. The barley crop is mostly emerged, and potato emergence progressed well in the district.
Elsewhere, reporter comments from Washington and Yuma Counties indicated the continued rainfall in the area has diminished drought conditions in the area. Drought conditions in Baca County continued to improve and no portion of the county is in extreme drought. Roughly 10 percent of the county in severe drought, compared to 32 percent the previous week. As of June 11, snowpack in Colorado was 263 percent measured as a percent of median snowfall according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA. Southwest and San Luis Valley snowpack were 396 and 63 percent of the median, respectively.
Corn planting was virtually complete across the State and emergence continued to trail the previous year and 5-year average, with 97 percent of the crop planted and 70 percent emerged. Growers across the State progressed dry edible bean planting well last week, with 64 percent of the crop planted, significantly ahead of the 5-year average of 48 percent. Planting of the sorghum crop in the eastern portion of the State fell behind the previous year and average, with 46 percent of the crop planted, compared with the previous year of 50 percent and 5-year average of 60 percent planted. In the San Luis Valley, potato emergence, at 24 percent complete, fell significantly behind the 5-year average of 63 percent. Planting of the sunflower crop continued to advance quickly, with 55 percent of the intended acreage planted, ahead of the 5-year average of 50 percent. Statewide, 54 percent of the winter wheat crop was reported in good to excellent condition, compared with 43 percent last week, 21 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 48 percent. Condition ratings in East Central Colorado, where the largest portion of the winter wheat crop is produced, were mostly fair to good. Stored feed supplies were rated 11 percent very short, 22 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 30 percent average, and 69 percent light. Sheep death loss was 28 percent average and 72 percent light.
