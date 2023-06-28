Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending June 25, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Received moisture continued to favor eastern counties last week, according to the Mountain Region
Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association data, most of the eastern half of the State received over half an inch of moisture, with portions of Elbert, Lincoln, El Paso, Washington, and Logan Counties accumulating more than five inches of rain. The U.S. Drought Monitor published on June 22 showed continued improvement across the State. Roughly 3 percent of the State was reported in some drought category, down from 7 percent last week, and down from 99 percent a year ago. According to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, slightly cooler than average temperatures were present last week across the State, with areas of southeastern and western counties experiencing temperatures more than four degrees below average. Reports from eastern counties noted severe weather brought tornadoes, hail, heavy rain, and flooding to several localities last week. Isolated crop damage was reported. Significant precipitation continued to improve pasture and range conditions in the area.
Dry edible bean planting advanced quickly last week, with 91 percent of the crop planted, ahead of the 5-year average of 83 percent. Planting of the sorghum crop in the eastern portion of the State continued to advance, with 87 percent of the crop planted, compared with the previous year of 84 percent and 5-year average of 91 percent planted. In the San Luis Valley, potato emergence, at 59 percent complete, remained behind last year at 92 percent emerged. Statewide, winter wheat progress was behind average, with 56 percent of the crop coloring and 9 percent mature, compared with 71 percent coloring and 20 percent mature on average.
Sixty-one percent of the winter wheat crop was reported in good to excellent condition, compared with 47 percent last week, 13 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 46 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 69 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Cattle death loss was 2 percent heavy, 44 percent average, and 54 percent light. Sheep death loss was 65 percent average and 35 percent light.
