City of Lamar July 4th Holiday Schedule, Fireworks for the 4th
Russ Baldwin | Jun 26, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar city offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in observance of Independence Day. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Residential and commercial refuse collection will remain as regularly scheduled on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Please have containers in place the night before or by 6:00 a.m. Cardboard collection will remain the same.
The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will remain open on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Lamar Fire Department will host its annual fireworks display on the 4th at the Prowers County Fairgrounds, beginning at dusk.
