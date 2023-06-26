Bonnie Failing – January 17, 1942 – June 24, 2023
A Memorial Service for Bonnie Failing will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Las Animas United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Per Bonnie’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family would like to encourage attendees to wear purple in honor of Bonnie.
Bonnie Jean Failing passed away June 24, 2023 at Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas, CO at the age of 81. She was born January 17, 1942 to Obe and Leda Failing in Las Animas, Colorado on a farm in Melonfield. The family later relocated to a farm about three miles west of Las Animas on Highway 194, where she was raised with her five siblings.
Bonnie married Jack Waring and from that union she was the proud mother of four children; Cheryl Cunningham, Ray Waring (Renee Silva); Susan Waring (Jack Miller); and Jay Waring (Billie Waring). Bonnie had ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Bonnie met her “honey”, Dick Porterfield and they traveled together taking many fun and exciting trips and made many happy memories together. Bonnie enjoyed being an active member of the Methodist Church.
Bonnie worked at Fort Lyon VA Hospital for 15 years. Some of her fondest memories were working on the Book Mobile with her best friend Isabell Simpson and traveling the backroads of Southeast Colorado to bring the joy of reading to people. Later in life she enjoyed being the cook at hunting camp and had many funny and wild stories to share with her grandkids. She also enjoyed working at LA-BC Library and at the Senior Center.
Bonnie can best be remembered as a natural storyteller. She also spread her love by baking for her family and friends. Bonnie will always be remembered for her banana bread and cinnamon rolls and all the birthday cakes she made.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Las Animas-Bent County Library to purchase a “Little Free Library”, in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054
