Anthony Contreras – November 26, 1976 – May 31, 2023
Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony Contreras will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Anthony John Contreras was born on November 26, 1976 in Lamar, Colorado to Johnny and Anita (Dominguez) Contreras. He passed away on May 31, 2023 in Holly, Colorado at the age of 46.
Anthony was known for his entertaining personality and could light up any room by telling jokes or dancing. He enjoyed fishing and many other activities. He also loved helping kids excel in sports and that was his passion. Anthony loved his family and friends. His greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. Anthony was baptized in the Catholic Church and later started attending Calvary Baptist Church in Holly. Anthony was loved by so many!
Anthony is survived by his parents, John and Anita Contreras; children, Candice (Riley) Christie, Elissa Contreras, Diego Contreras (Daubranai), and Alianna Contreras; brothers, Mike (Jacquee) Contreras and Carlos Contreras; grandmother, Hope Contreras; special aunt, Dora Lozano; uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews; six grandchildren with a new grandchild arriving soon; and many other relatives and a host of friends.
Anthony was preceded in death by his son, Elias Contreras; and his grandparents, Norbo Contreras, and Raul and Anita Dominguez. A memorial fund has been established in Anthony’s name at Fellowship Credit Union. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com
