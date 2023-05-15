Winston Sears – April 7, 1940 – November 10, 2022
A graveside memorial service for Winston Sears will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kurtis Klinghammer officiating. Military committal rites will be provided by V.F.W. Post #4281.
Winston L. Sears was born April 7, 1940, in Holly, CO as the first child of Galen and Audrey (Hart) Sears. Winston took pride in his prowess in football and wrestling at Holly High and Otero College. He was recognized for his talented singing voice in school and church choirs. Winston’s desire to see what was beyond the prairie led him to the Air Force as a Military Police officer and dog handler in the Philippines. As a farmer’s son, he was a jack-of-all-trades but mainly was either an insurance agent or restaurant manager in Pueblo and eastern Colorado. In retirement, he enjoyed being a special needs school bus driver.
Amelia Maldonado was the love of his life, who was a widow with three children, Arlene, Susan, and Bill. They married in Las Vegas on April 27, 1973, and lived in Pueblo. The family spent nearly every weekend camping. In the late 80s, the couple moved to Lamar, where they volunteered at their church and as Boggsville historical reenactors. In 1995, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to be with their daughters and help raise Susan’s children in a multi-generational tradition.
Winston and Amy enjoyed exploring Alaska in their motorhome rock-hounding, watching wildlife, and fishing. He read extensively, was a great cook, and created jewelry and woodwork. He spent loads of time watching westerns and crime dramas with a dog by his side. There were many vacations in Florida with Arlene and her husband, Phil. In Fall 2017, they returned to Pueblo and enjoyed time with Bill’s three children and seven great-grandchildren. Sadly, Amy passed away in June 2018.
At 78, Winston had multiple health issues. COVID-19 enforced isolation on top of grief. His friend and neighbor, Ginny Kramer, was his “bubble,” providing loving companionship. By January 2022, Winston’s ill health compelled a move to Holly Heights Nursing Home in Denver, where he passed away on November 10, 2022, at the age of 82. His brother, sister-in-law, and oldest sister prayed with him as he met his Lord and Savior.
Winston ended life strong in his Christian faith. His surviving family includes his sisters, Karen and spouse, Steve Benson and Rita Galene and spouse, Craig Cutts; brother, Stanley and spouse Jo D Sears; step-daughters, Arlene and spouse, Phil Klaas (Chelsey) and Susan and spouse, Michael Shiffer (grandchildren Matthew and Rachel Shiffer); and step-son, Bill and spouse, Kitty Maldonado (grandchildren Jennifer Adams, Levi, and Pete Maldonado).
