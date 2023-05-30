Wilma Ferbrache – January 1, 1942 – May 29, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 30, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident Wilma Ferbrache will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Wilma was born on January 1, 1942 at Wiley, Colorado to Harry David and Eunice Wilma (Hancock) Ferbrache and passed away on May 29, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 81.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Steele, her parents and siblings Harvey Ferbrache, Catherine Nichelson, Esther Osban and Eugene Ferbrache.
Wilma is survived by her daughters Sheila (Leroy) Frazee of Silt, CO, Christy McCorkle of Lamar, CO, Linda (Russell) Dean of Denver, CO and Karen Clark of La Junta, CO; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilma Ferbrache Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
