USDA CATTLE ON FEED Report

COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 980,000 head as of May 1, 2023. The latest inventory was unchanged from last month’s inventory but 10 percent below the May 1, 2022 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 140,000 head of fed cattle during April 2023. This was 24 percent below the previous month’s marketings and 18 percent below the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 145,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during April 2023, 9 percent below the previous month’s placements and 12 percent below the April 2022 placements. Of the number placed in April, 17 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 17 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 24 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 17 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for April, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and the same as last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on May 1, 2023. The inventory was 3 percent below May 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during April totaled 1.75 million head, 4 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.70 million head. During April, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 360,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 245,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 410,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 458,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 205,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during April totaled 1.70 million head, 10 percent below 2022. Other disappearance totaled 51,000 head during April, 6 percent below 2022.
For a full copy of the May 2023 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
