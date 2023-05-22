Thanks for an Outstanding Lamar Days Celebration
Russ Baldwin | May 22, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce had a great 137th Lamar Days celebration this past Friday and Saturday, at the chamber offices for the Friday BBQ and for all the events at Willow Creek Park on Saturday. Despite the rainy start to Friday, the clouds let up just in time for dry weather and sunny skies for Saturday.
It wouldn’t have been possible without the support and cooperation of so many people and local businesses:
Farmers Market, People’s Credit Union, the City of Lamar and Parks and Rec Department, A-1 Rental, Colorado Drink Company, Ron Cook, Lamar Police Department, all the parade entries, High Plains Community Health Center, Thoughts in Bloom and all the vendors, displays and car show entries.
This year’s Lamar Days was over the top for turnout and good times.
There were 32 entries in the parade which had the 9-11 Float as First Place, the Lamar Library as Second Place and Bent County Corrections as Third Place winners.
Fifty-two vendors were on hand with an estimated 17 food vendors set up at Willow Creek Park on Saturday. No one should have gone home hungry!
