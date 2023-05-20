Mason Mireles Awarded Colorado Retirement Association Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | May 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Prowers County, Colorado—Mason Mireles, whose mother works for Prowers County, has been named a recipient of the Colorado Retirement Association (CRA) Scholarship Program. Mr. Mireles was chosen from dozens of qualified applicants and will receive a $2000 scholarship.
“Each year the Scholarship Committee identifies the strongest submissions among the numerous qualified applicants,” said CRA Executive Director, Tim Mullen. “For the last 17 years, Colorado Retirement Association has been honored to provide this scholarship opportunity to assist people like Mr. Mireles; exceptional individuals with unquestionably bright futures who are eager to pursue their passion.”
Mason is pursuing a degree in International Studies and Public Policy at the University of Denver, Josef Korbel School of International Studies. Mr. Mireles is graduating high school with a 4.45 GPA and two years of firsthand experience as a student educator. His impressive resume includes interning in classrooms with, coordinating programs for, and even co-teaching elementary, middle, and high school students who face barriers and hardships. After receiving his degree, Mason plans to combine his education and practical experience to achieve the ultimate goal of joining the US Foreign Service where he can serve the world’s most vulnerable communities.
The CRA Scholarship Program is available to active CRA participants and their dependents to support advancement through higher education. In 2006, the CRA Board of Directors resolved to offer board members the opportunity to forego their board meeting stipends and contribute instead to this scholarship fund.
