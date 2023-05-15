Maggie Cook-Wilson, Recipient for 6th Annual Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship
Russ Baldwin | May 15, 2023 | Comments 0
Maggie Cook-Wilson, daughter of Danielle Cook & Bill Wilson, is a graduate of Lamar High School, and the recipient of the 6th Annual Larry D Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship. Congratulations Maggie!
Being raised on a farm, Larry Eberhardt paved his way in an agricultural lifestyle. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), receiving his Star Greenhand Award. He also worked at a local farm in Lamar as his summer job. Larry attended college receiving a diesel mechanic’s degree; from there he worked for Romer Young/John Deere and then bought his own diesel shop.
Having been a member of Lamar Masonic Lodge #90; Larry was required to learn about their fraternity and earn a series of Masonic degrees. Once he completed the 32nd degree, he became a Master Mason and then became a Shriner. Larry was a strong advocate for the Shriners Children’s Hospitals; helping families receive operations for their children. He also played a large part of bringing the Shrine Circus to Lamar during Memorial Day Weekend.
In 1995, Larry became a Crop Insurance Agent serving farmers and ranchers of Southeast Colorado. He was a strong advocate for all the local Agricultural Producers concerning Crop Insurance issues. Larry’s integrity made him well respected with the insurance companies as well as the officials of the Federal Crop Insurance Corp.
Larry’s love for sports was very much noticeable in his presence at a wrestling tournament or baseball game, football or track, volleyball, or basketball. Larry loved any sport that his grandkids were involved in and never missed watching them.
