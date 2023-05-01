Lucy Camacho – July 26, 1969 – November 5, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 01, 2023 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Pueblo, Colorado, Lucy Camacho will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rite of committal will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Lucy’s request cremation has taken place.
Lucy was born on July 26, 1969 at Lamar, Colorado to Jesse Camacho and Patricia Camacho and passed away on November 5, 2022 at Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 53.
She is preceded in death by her father Jesse Camacho, mother Patricia Camacho and brother Joshua Camacho.
Lucy is survived by her children Michael Schemahorn and Chantel Law, grandchildren Jaden Cassell and Rihann Schemahorn, siblings Jenny (Joe) Horak, Jesse (Terry) Camacho, Matthew Camacho, Jeremy (Renee) Camacho and Monica (Jacob) Martinez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: