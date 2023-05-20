Larry Evan Watts – April 5, 1941 – May 16, 2023
A celebration of life for lifelong Eads, Colorado resident, Larry Evan Watts will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Eads High School Gymnasium with Lane Gooden and Jim Brown co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Eads Cemetery in Eads, Colorado.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
On May 16, 2023, Larry Evan Watts, at the age of 82, peacefully passed into glory at his home in Eads, Colorado surrounded by his loving wife, 4 daughters, and close family. Larry was born on April 5, 1941 in Eads, CO to Marvin and LaMira (Myra) Watts. Larry’s early childhood was spent running and exploring the sand hills east of Eads, where his parents homesteaded in the 1930’s. There were four children born to this union, Patricia, Stanley, Larry and Donna Jean. Larry graduated from Eads High School in 1959. In 1960, he married Judith (Judy) Buck and to this union came four daughters, Debbie, Lorrie Lynn, Shelly and Marcy Jo. After the untimely death of Judy in 1972, Larry married Karen Uhland in 1974. She had four daughters, Konda, Shoni, Lori, and Julie, and they successfully raised all eight girls. After Karen’s passing in 2010, he married the 3rd and final love of his life, Linda Stavely, adding RJ and Tyler to the family.
Larry was a proud man. His many accomplishments and highlights included owning the largest barbershop at the age of 24 on University Hill in Boulder, CO with his brother and best friend Stan. During this time, they famously became known by the CU Buffs football players as Slim and Stan Watts. Another rewarding moment came when he was elected Sheriff of Kiowa County. Many of his stories came from his unique experiences that included drug busts, cattle mutilations, and local mischief. Following this, the bulk of his time was spent farming and ranching. He became the “go to guy” for windmill repair and Rocky Mountain oyster prep at local brandings. Going into retirement, he fulfilled his long time goal of opening a bar where the Windmill Saloon is currently operating. Being part of the community was important to Larry and was represented by his enjoyment for coaching softball and his commitment to the Kiowa County Fair, Little Britches Rodeo, 14 years on the school board, unwavering loyalty to the Democratic Party, road rally supporter and Knowledge Bowl member. He loved his yearly pictures with all the local trick or treaters, red liners, his grandchildren, and old western movies.
He was affectionately known as Grandpa Larry, Big Lar, The Big Guy or the Colonel to most of the community. His wide circle of friends were considered family to him. To say he loved and was loved is an understatement, “Someone who never knew a stranger.”
Larry is a true legend and famous for his story telling. He lived a colorful life, from barber to sheriff, cattle rancher to bar owner — Larry loved life. Absolutely loved living. He touched many lives in many different ways and will be dearly missed by everyone.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Myra Watts, two wives Judy and Karen, his older sister Pat, brother Stan and two brothers-in-law Gene Parker and Bill Jackson.
He is survived by his wife Linda, four daughters, Deb Eder (Lonnie), Lorrie Lynn Chase, Shelly Pearcey (Scott), Marcy (Matt Krei), two stepsons RJ Stavely and Tyler Stavely (Danielle), sister Donna Parker, sister-in-law Shirley Watts, 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Eads Alumni Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
