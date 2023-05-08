Lamar Council Appoints Brent Bates as Ward One Rep
The Lamar City Council, following a work session interview and a subsequent executive session on May 8th, selected Brent Bates by a five to one vote to replace former member, Anne-Marie Crampton for Ward One following Crampton’s resignation earlier this spring. Bates was one of six applicants for the position and took his oath of office from City Court Judge, Lane Porter to finish Crampton’s term of office expiring in November. There will be five positions up for vote on the council during the November 2023 General Election including one seat from Ward One, Mayor-at-Large, two seats from Ward Two, a four-year and a two-year term and one seat from Ward Three.
City Administrator, Rob Evans, noted Coffee with Rob sessions for 7am at the TA Travel Center on May 17th, Daylight Donuts on the 24th and at Brew Unto Others on May 24th. He also noted a number of events set for the two-day observance of Lamar Days for Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce and at Willow Creek Park, including the annual Car Show and Rod Run. This year’s parade will begin at 10am from the Safeway parking lot on East Olive Street and will turn north on 2nd Street to East Cedar and from there into Willow Creek Park. There will not be a beer garden this year and parade entries can ‘come as you are’ as the Chamber decided to not to hold entries to any one theme.
Evans noted that with the assistance of CDOT signage alerting southbound motorists on Highway 50 approaching the Arkansas River Bridge has been posted. The signage informs drivers the speed limit on the south side of the bridge will be down to 35mph. The information was posted to reference increased traffic given the opening of the Cobblestone Hotel, the pending opening of the Cow Palace Hotel and Restaurant and Scooters Coffee Shop, all within yards of each other. Evans said the May 7th Free Fishing Day at North Gateway Park was a hit. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has sponsored a number of free fishing events at various ponds in southeast Colorado this spring. “We probably had about 100 kids on hand and they caught about 50 fish,” Evans stated.
National Nurses Week is currently in progress, May 6th through the 12th and the council issued a proclamation, 23-04 to that effect, noting there are nearly 4.2 million registered nurses in the United States which comprises the nation’s largest health care profession. The proclamation acknowledged the need for qualified professional nurses in the future to meet the complex needs of health care providers locally and across the country. Representatives from Prowers Medical Center were present for the reading of the proclamation, noting the national theme for the event is, “You Can Make a Difference”.
Mayor Kirk Crespin said the city, PMC and High Plains Community Health Center have joined forces to provide a family themed night of food, a free movie and swimming at Willow Creek Park on June 9th and more information will be forthcoming on the community social event.
May 22nd was selected for a public hearing for permanent modification of premises for Cory Daniels, Coronicas Liquor Store at 100 North Main Street in Lamar. Daniels is increasing the storage area of his business at that address.
The council approved the facility use agreements with the Lamar Junior Babe Ruth League and with the Lamar Girls Babe Ruth Softball Association for the use of the Lamar Sports Complex from May 1st to August 31, 2023. This excludes the use of the concession stand.
A land purchase agreement between Joe Zavala and the City off Lamar for his property (four lots) connecting the fields of Escondido Park on the south side. The purchase will help ease congestion, expand parking and increase the possibility of additional future amenities at the park. The purchase price is $20,000. The closing will take place within the next two weeks.
The council approved, following the first reading, of an ordinance rezoning a five-acre parcel of land located off the west side of County Road 8.2/Memorial Drive. The owner, S&S Land Cattle Inc, requested the zoning change for the possible development of the land into a future subdivision. The Planning and Zoning board approved the request pending the land being annexed into the city. That was completed on March 26th, 2012.
The council went into executive session to discuss the purchase, acquisition or sale of real, personal or other property interest under CRS 24-6-402(4)(a).
