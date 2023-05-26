KidWind Hosts Workshop for Colorado Educators
Russ Baldwin | May 26, 2023 | Comments 0
Local teachers learn about renewable energy lessons
(Lamar, Colo.) May 2023 – The KidWind Project, an international leader in clean energy education, hosted a workshop for 12 educators in Lamar, Colorado on April 21, 2023 to help them integrate wind energy into their classrooms.
“It was great hosting a workshop at Lamar High School,” said Michael Arquin, founder of KidWind. “These are some dedicated and impressive teachers and we look forward to them hosting a KidWind Challenge for the students in the area next year.”
KidWind hosts 6-hour, topic-specific renewable energy workshops. Whether in-person or virtual, these dynamic workshops provide educators with content knowledge on renewable energy education and teacher approved, hands-on K-12 lessons they can use with their students.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to Michael Arquin of KidWind, Natacha Kiler of Invenergy, and Loraine Saffer of Southeastern BOCES for the organization of this training session,” said Justin McLoud, a teacher from Kiowa County School District RE-1 that participated in the workshop. “Not only was this training insightful and engaging, but the resources and turbine kits that I received have already been put to use in our district.”
The workshops also provide materials to bring wind energy education to students. This workshop in Colorado was made possible through generous contributions by Invenergy.
“We were excited to help bring this opportunity to Lamar and the surrounding communities,” said Mackenzie Wall, renewable development associate at Invenergy. “KidWind is a fantastic way for kids of all ages to learn about renewable energy.”
For more information about KidWind and its trainings, visit www.kidwind.org
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Education • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • School • Weather • Youth
About the Author: