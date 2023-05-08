Jazziel Garcia – January 18, 1995 – May 7, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 08, 2023 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Jazziel Garcia will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’s.s.s. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior at 9:30 AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Jazziel will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jazziel was born on January 18, 1995 at Lamar, Colorado to Letisia Garcia and passed away on May 7, 2023 at his home in Lamar at the age of 28.
He is survived by his daughter Eiza Chacon of McClave, CO, mother Letisia Garcia of the family home in Lamar, siblings Alonzo (Sanee Lincoln) Lozano and Karina (Shane Aguilera) Lozano, nephew Aliyas Aguilera, grandmother Maximina Dominguez and grandpa Victor Garcia all of Lamar, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jazziel Garcia Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: