Here Comes Lamar Days, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 15, 2023 | Comments 0
As usual, residents will check out the last-minute forecasts for Lamar for this Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th and the annual Lamar Days festivities.
Historically, we’ve run the gamut from hot, summer-like days, to balmy spring breezes to cloudy, rainy and shivering temperatures. Right now, there may be some rain (40% chance) for the Friday BBQ at the Lamar Chamber from 11am to 2pm, but the forecast calls sunshine and mid-70s for this Saturday when events get under full swing for the 10am parade and following that, at Willow Creek Park. Sidewalk sales for downtown Lamar are set to go for participating retailers.
The traditional No-Booze Cruise, Lamar Days Rod Run begins at the Sonic Drive-In at 6pm when the first car heads out on North Main Street. The proceeds help fund the annual Lamar Fire Department’s fireworks display and the journey takes all the vehicles all around Lamar.
George and Anna Mae Gotto have been selected as this year’s Lamar Days Parade Royalty while Bennie and Polly Schumate are representing the Lamar Welcome Center for there service over the years. This years parade has no theme in particular and per the schedule, all the entries will assemble on East Olive Street and at 10am head westward onto Second Street, south to East Cedar Street and from there onto Parkview and into Willow Creek Park.
The day will be highlighted by the Lion’s Pancake Breakfast at the Lamar Eagles Lodge from 6am to 9am; the Lamar Rod Run vehicle display, food and vendors and the 12:30 famous Ducky Dash, hosted by Lamar Rotary along the creek.
Last minute parade entries and vendors need to contact Lamar Chamber Office Manager Valerie Baldwin ASAP at 336-4379.
