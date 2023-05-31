First Responders Celebrated by Prowers Economic Prosperity and Invenergy at Lamar Days
Russ Baldwin | May 31, 2023 | Comments 0
Each year, Invenergy supports numerous organizations, non-profits, and causes in the communities where they develop and operate. Last year, Invenergy and its project entities donated more than $419k to local health and EMS causes. This past Lamar Days, May 20th, Invenergy and PEP hosted an event to honor the fire departments and the emergency responders in the area who provide everyone with a safe place to live and work, and who put their own safety on the line to protect the people who live and work in their communities.
The event also helped kick off National EMS Week, which celebrates EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. EMS Week is a time to thank paramedics, EMTs and the entire EMS workforce for their service and sacrifices. Almost fifty local EMS and First Responders and families were treated to free meals during Lamar Days at Willow Creek Park as a way to let them know they are appreciated for their community services.
Invenergy is the leading global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions. They are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy has successfully developed nearly 200 projects, powering more than 9 million homes – 315,000 of which are right here in Colorado.
Patrick DeChant and Mackenzie Wall were on hand with PEP representatives.
Filed Under: County • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: