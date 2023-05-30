Donna M. Wishard – June 6, 1932 – May 28, 2023
Russ Baldwin | May 30, 2023 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Donna M. Wishard will be held at 11:00AM on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Barber Ranch located at 27007 County Road U, Hasty, Colorado 81044.
Donna was born on June 6, 1932 at Lamar, Colorado to Oscar and Grace (Morrison) Hasser and passed away on May 28, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 90.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wishard and her parents Oscar and Grace Hasser.
Donna is survived by her children Vicky (David) Barber of Hasty, CO, Teresa (Derrell) Stimpson of AR, Debbie (Raybon) Steed of MO and Lisa (Mike) Steed of Hasty, CO, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Marvin (Karen) Hasser as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
