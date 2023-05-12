Cooper Tixier Receives Prowers County Farm Bureau Scholarship
To be eligible for the scholarships, high school seniors filled out an application and submitted it to the Prowers County Farm Bureau. On the application, the seniors included a list of their hobbies, organizations that they belonged to, and awards or recognition that they have received. They were also asked to describe their future goals and write an essay of at least 100 words describing what they feel is good and bad about agriculture in the United States. The essay also included a description of how they could improve agriculture in the future.
Receiving the $1,000 scholarship from Prowers County Farm Bureau is Cooper Tixier of Lamar.
Cooper attends Wiley High School. He is a member of FFA and has been active in student council. During his high school career at Wiley, Cooper has participated in football, receiving many conferences and all state accolades. Cooper was a part of the Wiley basketball and baseball teams. He broke the school record for shot put throw and placed 2nd in the Colorado State Track and Field Championships in the shot put.
Cooper plans to attend Lamar Community College this fall.
