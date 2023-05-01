Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Week Ending April 30, 2023
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Spring planting continued around precipitation events last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 44 percent of the State was under drought conditions, equal last week, but down from 89 percent a year ago. Forty-four percent of the State was rated under no
drought conditions, comparatively, the entire State was under drought conditions at this time last year. Northwestern counties received moisture last week and soil temperatures continued to warm up. In northeastern and east central counties, isolated moisture improved conditions in some areas, while the northeastern corner remained primarily dry. Wind gusts above 40 miles per hour were widespread in northeastern counties last week, with gusts reaching above 50 miles per hour in Sedgwick County at the end of the week. In the San Luis Valley, moisture was received last week, with a majority of Saguache County receiving over half an inch.
Potato planting progressed behind the average due to cooler temperatures and slow soil warm up. Barley planting continued behind the 5-year average. Reporters noted pastures started to green up but were not ready for livestock grazing. Livestock remained in good condition, but feed supplies were short.
Southeastern counties received more than half of an inch of moisture last week, with areas of Otero and Pueblo Counties receiving over two inches of moisture. Winter wheat conditions were rated very poor to fair in the district. Moisture in southwestern counties was primarily received in the high-country last week. Cooler than average temperatures were prevalent last week according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center.
Calving and lambing across the State was winding down, with 91 percent of cows calved and 96 percent of ewes lambed. As of April 30, 2023, snowpack in Colorado was 139 percent measured as percent of median snowfall according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), USDA.
Southwest and San Luis Valley snowpack were 193 and 114 percent of the median, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 12 percent very short, 33 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 51 percent average, 48 percent light, and 1 percent heavy. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 36 percent average, and 63 percent light.
