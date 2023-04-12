Self Serve Fuel Available at Lamar Airport
Russ Baldwin | Apr 12, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar city officials cut the ribbon highlighting the self-serve fuel pump in service at the Southeast Colorado Regional Airport today, April 12th.
Mayor Kirk Crespin was flanked by city and airport officials as he noted, “This new service is one of several amenities the city has been developing over the years to help improve the lives of our residents,” he explained, adding that in many ways, Lamar is in the middle of everything…from Garden City to Pueblo, or from Amarillo to Limon, the city is in a perfect location to become a hub of southeast Colorado.
“We want to offer a place to stop, rest, shop or just look around the area for people passing through our community and this new addition at our regional airport is another example of what we’ve been striving for.”
Pilots can now fuel their piston-driven airplanes any time of the day or night with the convenient service pump that is card-driven and features a 65-foot long fueling hose that can reach an aircraft that has pulled up for service.
David Payne, airport manager, said jet fuel will always be available, but requires an airport employee to handle the details and will need, when possible, a call in advance to handle their needs.
City Administrator, Rob Evans and Public Works Director, Pat Mason said the next airport improvement the city wants to see to fruition is the renovation work on the taxiway and crosswind runway which will greatly improve service to area pilots.
By Russ Baldwin
