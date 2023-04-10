Santa Fe Trail Timeline on Display
Russ Baldwin | Apr 10, 2023 | Comments 0
The Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail is co-hosting with the John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and museum, to display from April 1st to the last of May “The Santa Fe Trail Timeline. This traveling display was developed by the Santa Fe Trail Association for the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Santa Fe trail which crosses the path Franciso de Coronado followed in 1541.
The Timeline is 20 feet long, eight feet high and features more than 150 significant places, people, and events, with illustrations and brief commentary. It begins with the arrival of Spanish colonists in New Mexico in 1598 and highlights specific events throughout the historic time period of usage of the Santa Fe Trail.
It also traces the recognition of the old trail into the 21st century, with a focus given to the inception of the Santa Fe Trail Association in 1986 and the establishment of the Santa Fe National Historic Trail as part of the national Trails System in 1987.
